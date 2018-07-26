Msci (MSCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.13

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.13 and last traded at $172.07, with a volume of 23876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Msci in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Msci had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 109.18%. The business had revenue of $351.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $520,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Msci by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its stake in Msci by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 175,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

