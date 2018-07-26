MSA Safety (MSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $339.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,228. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.44. MSA Safety has a one year low of $65.95 and a one year high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Kerry M. Bove sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $177,868.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 96,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $9,153,468.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,131,113.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,057 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,733 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 214,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,717,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,416,000 after acquiring an additional 203,022 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,305,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,326 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

