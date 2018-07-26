Mosaic (MOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the second quarter have been going up over the past month. Mosaic is likely to gain from rising global demand for fertilizers. The Vale Fertilizantes acquisition is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic should also benefit from cost reduction actions and capacity expansion.”

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOS. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.98.

Mosaic opened at $29.35 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, Director Robert L. Lumpkins acquired 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $126,336.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mosaic by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Mosaic by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.