Morguard North American (MRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.09 million for the quarter. Morguard North American had a return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 177.90%.

MRG opened at C$13.83 on Thursday. Morguard North American has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

About Morguard North American

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

