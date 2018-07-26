Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $1,325.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,250.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,456.00 price objective (up from $1,234.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,050.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.51.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,262.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $918.60 and a 12 month high of $1,278.24.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 41.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

