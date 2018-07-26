Morgan Stanley Raises O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Price Target to $310.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $274.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.27.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.24. 25,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,956. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $301.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $7,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $153,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,870 shares of company stock worth $59,829,120. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 30.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 103.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.5% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.