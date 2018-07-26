Morgan Stanley Raises Citrix Systems (CTXS) Price Target to $101.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Citrix Systems traded up $3.19, reaching $112.43, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $742.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $103.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,165 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $224,142.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,770,928.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 11,688 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,227,824.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $5,681,583. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

