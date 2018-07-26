Morgan Stanley Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Price Target to $55.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KNX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $6.55 on Thursday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 338,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 13.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $200,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,288. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,463,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,459,000 after acquiring an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,670,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 608,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,843 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

