Morgan Stanley Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Price Target to $161.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $138.69 rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.07.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $140.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

In related news, Director Michael David Hankin bought 350 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

