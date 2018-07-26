Morgan Stanley Cuts Equifax (EFX) Price Target to $117.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

Equifax traded down $4.25, reaching $123.45, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 65,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,162. Equifax has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Equifax had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $876.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,587.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,929.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 153,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,239 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

