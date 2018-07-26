Morgan Stanley Boosts Biogen (BIIB) Price Target to $392.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $366.00 to $392.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $423.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $375.46.

Shares of Biogen traded down $43.90, hitting $339.93, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.82. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 429,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,741,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

