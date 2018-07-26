Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stake Lessened by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,936,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,220,000 after acquiring an additional 452,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems opened at $135.49 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $142.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $688,377.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 302,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,252,140.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.05, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,478,903.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,176 shares of company stock worth $17,988,661. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

