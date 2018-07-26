MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Shares Sold by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP cut its holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 19.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 23.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 5.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 244,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $43.29. 3,023,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,099. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

