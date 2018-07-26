MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock traded up $1.75, reaching $43.25, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 463,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,099. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 483.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “$41.68” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

