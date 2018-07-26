Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 3291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.
The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million.
MCRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $836.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.21.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.
