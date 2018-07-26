Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 3291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 959,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 196,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $836.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.