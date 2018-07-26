Mohawk Industries (MHK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.39), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $3.54-3.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $37.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.62. The company had a trading volume of 287,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,480. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $202.75 and a twelve month high of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,600,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 66,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,886.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,246.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 102,157 shares of company stock worth $21,387,408 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $206,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 35.7% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $282.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

