Model N (MODN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Model N (NYSE:MODN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Model N earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.7675994669048 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Model N traded up $0.05, reaching $20.20, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 170,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,318. The stock has a market cap of $606.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Model N has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $20.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Model N had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,928 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $34,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,588.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zack Rinat sold 31,488 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $567,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,250,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,532,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,038,778 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,211 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

