Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Mobile Mini has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Mobile Mini has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mobile Mini to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Mobile Mini stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,503. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.34 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MINI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,760.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

