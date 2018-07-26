MKS Instruments (MKSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.99 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60-1.86 EPS.

Shares of MKS Instruments opened at $90.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $75.90 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $658,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $1,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,002 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 27.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

