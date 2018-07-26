Mizuho Reiterates Hold Rating for Paypal (PYPL)

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paypal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

PYPL traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,484,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,219. Paypal has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,885,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

