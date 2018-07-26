Mitek Systems (MITK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Mitek Systems traded up $0.25, reaching $9.70, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 337,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,159. The company has a market cap of $329.56 million, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.37. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $79,266.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,668.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $58,870.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $659,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,934 shares of company stock worth $1,051,797. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 80.3% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 658,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 454.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 349,177 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 883,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 228,823 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 31.8% during the first quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 619,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 138,766 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.