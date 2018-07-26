Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $22.23 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $430,653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,090,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,865.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $172,635,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,707,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,746,000 after acquiring an additional 986,516 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.92.

CVX opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $231.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $16,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,655. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

