MINDBODY Inc (MB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) will announce sales of $60.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MINDBODY’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.74 million and the highest is $60.85 million. MINDBODY posted sales of $44.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that MINDBODY will report full-year sales of $248.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.37 million to $250.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $300.40 million to $320.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MINDBODY.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.84 million. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $783,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $38,884.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,721 shares of company stock worth $3,831,835. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MINDBODY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MINDBODY by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MINDBODY during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MINDBODY by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,917,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MINDBODY during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 241,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,487. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.17 and a beta of -0.11. MINDBODY has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

