Mimecast Ltd (MIME) COO Edward Vincent Jennings Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $311,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Vincent Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Friday, June 22nd, Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $325,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $321,375.00.

Mimecast opened at $41.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.32, a P/E/G ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.34. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Mimecast in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $29,171,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 43.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 958,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,947,000 after purchasing an additional 289,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $8,082,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $8,035,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $7,203,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.