Millicom (MIICF) versus SK Telecom (SKM) Head to Head Survey

Millicom (OTCMKTS: MIICF) and SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Millicom pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SK Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Millicom pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

1.6% of Millicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SK Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom and SK Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom 1.86% 3.46% 1.16% SK Telecom 16.71% 20.25% 10.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millicom and SK Telecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom $6.02 billion 1.07 $85.00 million $1.08 58.66 SK Telecom $15.77 billion 0.97 $2.34 billion N/A N/A

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Millicom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Millicom and SK Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom 1 0 2 0 2.33 SK Telecom 1 2 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Millicom has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SK Telecom beats Millicom on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millicom

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions. The company markets its products and services under the Tigo, Tigo Business, Tigo Money, Tigo Sports, and Tigo Music brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 30.2 million wireless subscribers. The Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services segment provides fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services; broadband Internet access services; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and business communications services comprising leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services. The E-Commerce Services operates 11st, an online open marketplace; Syrup Wallet, a mobile wallet service; OK Cashbag, a loyalty points program; and 11Pay, a convenient and secure payment service. The Other Businesses segment provides portal services under Nate brand name; high-end audio devices and other portable media devices; and residential and small business electronic security and other related alarm monitoring services, as well as operates One Store, a mobile application marketplace. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

