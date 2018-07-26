Millennium Management LLC Sells 260,232 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,653,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $896,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 454,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.76 on Thursday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

