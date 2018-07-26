Millennium Management LLC Sells 171,717 Shares of NTT Docomo Inc (DCM)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,717 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NTT Docomo were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in NTT Docomo by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NTT Docomo in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NTT Docomo in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in NTT Docomo in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NTT Docomo in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTT Docomo opened at $25.60 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. NTT Docomo Inc has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NTT Docomo in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

