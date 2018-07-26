Midwich Group (MIDW) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 707 ($9.36) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 660 ($8.74).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 675 ($8.93) price objective for the company.

Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.67) on Monday. Midwich Group has a 12-month low of GBX 295 ($3.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 669.98 ($8.87).

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

