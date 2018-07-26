Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,826 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $174,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “$107.97” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.