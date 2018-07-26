Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,243,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,763 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $296,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $308,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Microsoft by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,723 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,732,240 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $319,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 827.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,723,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $248,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $153,027,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$104.40” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “$105.12” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “$105.12” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “$107.97” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microsoft from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

