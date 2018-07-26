Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million.

Metropolitan Bank traded up $0.75, reaching $50.25, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.11 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $55.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

