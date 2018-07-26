Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million.

Metropolitan Bank traded up $0.61, hitting $50.11, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,338. The company has a market capitalization of $417.11 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

