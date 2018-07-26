Metal Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Metal has a market capitalization of $34.90 million and $5.27 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00016809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, Binance and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004119 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00421213 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00025374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00158097 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024588 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00087681 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,240,243 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, IDEX, Radar Relay, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

