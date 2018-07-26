Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,305 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust opened at $111.27 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Northern Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $753,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 13,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $1,539,540.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,713 shares of company stock worth $5,135,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.