Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Stake Increased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Meritage Homes worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $2,715,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Meritage Homes by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 19.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes opened at $41.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.47 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

