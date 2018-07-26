Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems opened at $55.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 122,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $718,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

