Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.80 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.23.

NYSE MRK opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,867,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

