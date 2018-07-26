Mercadolibre (MELI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.73). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $320.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mercadolibre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercadolibre opened at $364.99 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $417.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,973,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,726 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,306. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.05.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

