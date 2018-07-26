Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

MNLO opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. equities analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $940,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

