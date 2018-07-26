Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO) Insider Sells $3,825,000.00 in Stock

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) insider Presidio Partners 2007 Gp, L.P sold 500,000 shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics traded down $0.39, hitting $8.12, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 145,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,700. The company has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. equities analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $940,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

MNLO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Menlo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

