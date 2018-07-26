Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $830,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $387,366.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,506 shares of company stock worth $31,866,396. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies opened at $83.40 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $90.45.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $268.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLNX. TheStreet upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Mellanox Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “$83.60” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

