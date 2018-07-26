Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 503,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 277,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 2nd. WBB Securities raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

The company has a market cap of $170.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 327.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. equities analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Estrem acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc purchased 23,257,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $116,285,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,276,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,385,450. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vatera Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. Vatera Holdings LLC now owns 8,729,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 41.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 252,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 45,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 60.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 243,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,896 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

