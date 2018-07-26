Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $24.07. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 8311621 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $24,627,000. Pagoda Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $22,958,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 91.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,064,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 507,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 475.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 477,217 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

