Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,434 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.9% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 1,697,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra bought 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

