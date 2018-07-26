Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in CubeSmart (CUBE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,269 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $230,409,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 150.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,624,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,799,000 after acquiring an additional 974,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 100.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 552,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 38.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 447,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $11,863,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 215,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $6,434,360.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,378 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 175,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $5,244,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,812,520.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,322 shares of company stock worth $13,934,902. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.11. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

