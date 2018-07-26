Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,467,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $68.98 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

