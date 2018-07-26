Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic opened at $89.73 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

