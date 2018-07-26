Medtronic PLC (MDT) Holdings Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $89.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.58.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.