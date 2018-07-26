Medley Capital Corp (MCC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Medley Capital worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 226,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. National Securities decreased their price target on shares of Medley Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medley Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Medley Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE MCC opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Medley Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $189.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 83.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. research analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medley Capital Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

