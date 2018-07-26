Medifast (MED) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $175.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,629. Medifast has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $182.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Medifast had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 122.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 9,949.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 173,119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

